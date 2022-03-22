Vigil On Saturday To Remember Massingale

There will be a candlelight vigil and prayer walk Saturday for a Harlan woman whose death remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

Memorial service for Kayla Massingale will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Huff Park in Harlan County.

“Friends, family and the community are welcome and encouraged to attend to light a candle in honor of Kayla’s memory,” said Marie Grubbs, a member of Massingale’s family.

According to a press release, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a call referencing an unresponsive woman in the Coldiron community on August 27, 2021. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the scene.

The unresponsive female was transported by LifeGuard Ambulance to Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. The female was initially listed as “Jane Doe” due to not having any identification on her. The woman, later identified as Massingale, was transferred to Hazard ARH Hospital. Massingale, 31, of Harlan was pronounced deceased at Hazard ARH Hospital on Sept. 2, 2021.

State Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the autopsy to the media because it is part of an ongoing KSP investigation.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions for this investigation,” Grubbs said.

If anybody has any information concerning this case, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, at 606-573-3131.