Harlan Cheer Squads Compete for Championship

The Harlan County Elementary and Middle School Cheerleading Championships are pumping up the crowds this week and serving as a revenue source for various academic programs such as county spelling bees, student hall of fame and college scholarships.

The fifth and sixth grade squads competed Monday with Wallins as first; Cumberland as second and Rosspoint as third.

“I’m so proud of these girls. Only a few of them had cheered before we started out with a whole new team. They have come a long way since the first of the season,” said Ashley Anglin, cheer coach.

The seventh and eighth grade squads will compete on Friday, March 18, at 6 pm at the Harlan County High School gym. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The only entrance is the main school entrance. Admission is $3. Proceeds from the competitions benefit academic programs in Harlan County Public Schools.

Teams competing are Black Mountain, Cawood, Cumberland, Evarts, James A. Cawood, and Wallins. Concessions will be available.

A follow-up story with the 7th/8th grade results will appear in the next edition of the Harlan Enterprise.