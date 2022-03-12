Old Man Winter Invades Harlan County

Roughly, 6-8 inches of snow fell, maybe still falling in spots, across Harlan County last night and Saturday.

Though secondary roads near and far remain covered, snow plow crews are doing their best to clear the snow and ice. Temperatures are in the low 20s and the wind is a bit icy, so bundle up.

Saturday, there is a chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Today, it will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 27; Blustery, with a northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph; Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 10. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday it will be sunny with a high near 47. Light south wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday night, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Worth noting, snow has been reported from places as far south as Starkville, Mississippi to as far east as North Carolina. Storm is flowing up to the North.

Anyone out and about who has a cellphone camera handy, maybe send some snow photos this way to miles.layton@winchestersun.com