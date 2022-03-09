Elcomb Bridge Named in Honor of Veteran

A bridge connecting Lower Elcomb to KY 72 was dedicated on Tuesday to the memory of Cpl. Roy Edward Farley, a military veteran and Harlan County native.

Farley served in Vietnam and died as a result of his service.

The dedication ceremony kicked off at approximately noon, with Chairman of the Board to Preserve Military Heritage in Harlan County John Dodd serving as master of ceremonies.

According to Roy E. Farley’s sister, Penny Farley, Roy E. Farley served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam beginning in 1971 and returned home on March 15, 1972. Years later, Farley developed health complications which led to his death caused by exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.

Roy E. Farley was awarded a bronze star medal for his service. He passed away in 2011.

A crowd including members of Roy E. Farley’s family, several Harlan County government officials and many others gathered in the chilly weather to witness the dedication, which included the unveiling of a pair of signs identifying the bridge as the “Cpl. Roy Edward Farley Bridge.”

The Harlan Honor Guard was on hand, performing a 21-gun salute in honor of Cpl. Farley. As the crowd remained silent, Taps was played before the signs were unveiled, ending the ceremony.

“We appreciate the citizens of Harlan for doing this in his honor,” Penny Farley said. “We’ve been here in Harlan all of our lives, born and raised, and we appreciate what they’ve done.”