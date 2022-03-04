Cawood man faces federal drug charge

Through Appalachia Narcotics Investigations partnerships with federal law enforcement, the case ANI started against Bethel Stewart in January of 2022 has been adopted by the DEA and Mr. Stewart has been federally indicted on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Methamphetamine Mixture. Mr. Stewart faces a minimum of ten years in federal prison.

On Wednseday, January 19, 2022 an investigation by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations and Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, led to the arrest of a Cawood man and search of the residence. Bethel Stewart, 60 y.o., of Cawood was arrested on warrants from a previous drug investigation. During the search of Stewart’s residence approximately 291 grams of suspected crystal meth, 43 grams of suspected marijuana, and 98 suspected suboxone and clonazapam were discovered. Also found was over $2,000 and a shotgun. The street value of the drugs seized is over $31,000. Stewart was also charged with several felony offenses stemming from the search warrant. Stewart has been charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree (Fentanyl), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree (Drug Unspecified), two counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 3rd degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Within 1000 Feet of a School, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphrenalia.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency narcotics investigations unit consisting of detectives from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and, the Kentucky State Police.