Harlan County Public Record

District Court

• Krysal Hope Ward, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt – jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Michelle Boring, 42, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Michael T. Buell, 36, disregarding stop sign, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $25,000 at 10 percent).

• Michael T. Buell, 36, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to render aid, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – waived to grand jury (bond set at $25,000 at 10 percent).

• Michael T. Buell, 36, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• William Devin Farley, 33, third-degree assault (police/probation officer) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• William Devin Farley, 33, first-degree indecent exposure (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

• Jason Matthew Clem, 44, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Lucinda Creech, 31, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Angel Foley, 26, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28 (bond set at $3,000).

• Angel Foley, 26, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), license to be in possession, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28 (bond set at $3,000).

• Angel Foley, 26, third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28 (bond set at $3,000).

• Hunter Beard, 22, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, improper display of registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Hunter Beard, 22, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or no windshield – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $500 ($450 suspended, court costs waived) and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Hunter Beard, 22, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc. – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Donnavon G. Mabelitini, improper turning, possession of marijuana – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9. Penny Madden, 61, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake – failed to appear for hearing.

• Robert Langley, 19, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Robert Langley, 19, fourth degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) – dismissed at request of alleged victim.

• Robert Langley, 19, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Thomas James Compton, 39, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), careless driving – jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Emma Faye Osborne, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

• Edwin Alan Winland, 29, second-degree unlawful imprisonment – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 7.

• Glenn C. Marlow, 35, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Edward McQueen, 69, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pleaded guilty, fined, $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months) and driving school.

• Ronald Jenkins, 49, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate no illuminated – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Ronald Jenkins, 49, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense),expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, excessive window tinting, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, careless driving – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $70 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Jessica Williamson, 25, of Cumberland, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Property Transfers

• Charles M. and Sandra Garrett Sargent, et al., to Dalton J. and Kaitlynn M. Wright, property in Harlan County – s.t. $42.

• Franklin Ray Baldwin Jr., and Ashley N. Baldwin, to Travis D. Ellis, tracts of land in the city of Cumberland – s.t. $4.

• Franklin Ray Baldwin Sr., and Mallie Susan Baldwin, to Travis D. Ellis, tract of land near Cumberland – s.t. $2.

• William Bruce and Patricia Jane Howard, et al., to Cathern Marie Doyle, tract of property at Wallins – s.t. $28.

• Gary William “Bill” and Toni Burkhart to Jason and Bridgette N. Stallard, tracts or parcels of land in Harlan County – s.t. $125.

• Herman Simpson to Arnold Hammons Jr., and Carla Jo Hammons, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Ronnie Andrew and Katlyn Williams, et al., to Jerry Wynn, tract or parcel of land in Loyall – s.t. $130.

• John D. and Karen Christian to Jessica D. and Billy J. Black, property in Harlan County – s.t. $45.

• Sherry and Terry Jones, et al., to Parley Nadine Hoskins, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $2.50.

• Harold Lewis to Betty Louise Russell, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.