Cawood Church of God’s Mission: ‘Advance the Kingdom of God, one soul at a time’

A pastor for 20 years, John Carter has preached at the pulpit at Cawood Church of God since August 2014.

Church’s congregation is around 125 faithful souls.

“This is the church I was born and raised in,” he said. “My grandfather, Reverend Howard Farmer, Sr., pastor of this church from 1970-1977. This church nurtured me in my Spiritual infancy, and made me who I am today. It’s an honor to lead this great congregation. We have a wonderful children’s ministry, youth ministry, ladies’ ministry, men’s ministry, outreach ministry, bus ministry, music ministry, media ministry, prayer ministry, etc. We have something for the entire family.”

Carter said the church dates back to 1926 when it started out in a small building called the “Yellow Dog.” It was later moved to a building that was a former bar and pool room.

“In 1992, the present edifice was erected, and we plan (God willing) to break ground on our ‘Youth Center’ in just a few weeks,” Carter said.

Carter said people should consider worshiping at the Cawood Church of God because this House of Worship is doing what it can to advance the Kingdom of God, one soul at a time.

“We are a body of believers who seek to exhibit the LOVE of Jesus, the UNITY among the saints, and CONVICTION from the Holy Ghost,” he said. “We are just trying to do our part to advance the Kingdom of God one soul at a time…not our little kingdoms on Earth. Our desire is that when folks come through our doors, they have an encounter with God, an experience with Jesus, and witness a manifestation of the Holy Ghost. To sum that up, if you come to Cawood Church of God, you will be loved, included, and hopefully convicted to live by God’s ordinances.”

Carter said his favorite Bible verse Philippians 2:9-11 – “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

When Carter was asked why that is his favorite verse, he explained, “It’s all about Jesus. Folk bowing now or later, but one thing is for certain, EVERYBODY is bowing to Jesus. My suggestion is to do it now, while there’s time, instead of later, when it’s too late.”

Congregation is part of the Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee, Assembly), therefore it is a Pentecostal/holiness church in name and in fact. Carter explained what is special about worship.

“We are proud of our roots and our heritage,” Carter said. “We love to worship, sing, pray and exhort, but the main attraction is the Word of God. Folks have to know the Bible. And my people know that it’s “OUR” responsibility, not just the pastor’s part to get the Word out. Whether declared on the street corner, in our youth classrooms, in the bread aisle, someone’s living room, in a song, or behind the pulpit, we have been called to be disciples and makes disciples (visible, verbal followers of Jesus). ALL of that comes from knowing and sharing God’s word.”

Cawood Church of God

Sunday Morning Worship at 11 a.m.

Wednesday Evening Discipleship Training at 6:30 p.m.

Church is located at 3911

US Highway 3001

Cawood, Kentucky 40815