Cawood Elementary’s Students of the Month

Cawood Elementary School and the Family Resource and Youth Services Center announced the Students of the Month for January. Each winner was rewarded with a medallion, certificate, and Kona Ice.

Winners’ names were drawn at random for gift cards to Walmart and local restaurants. In addition, each student’s picture was posted outside the respective classrooms.

Front row: Mia Swanson, Kaylen Stewart, Alexis Brown, Levi Bumgardner, Emily Moore). Back row: (Brayden Smith, Hailee Saylor, Caylee Baker, Rebecca Caldwell). Not pictured: Caroline Wilson.

January

Mrs. Noe— Caroline Wilson

Mrs. Wilson—Levi Bumgardner

Mrs. Landis—Kaylen Stewart

Mrs. Howard—Alexis Brown

Ms. Johnson—Mia Swanson

Mrs. Soublo—Emily Moore

Mr. Doyle— Hailee Saylor

Mr. Belcher—Rebecca Caldwell

Mr. Tolliver—Caylee Baker

Ms. Boggs—Brayden Smith