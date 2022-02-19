Cawood Elementary’s Students of the Month
Published 5:15 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022
Cawood Elementary School and the Family Resource and Youth Services Center announced the Students of the Month for January. Each winner was rewarded with a medallion, certificate, and Kona Ice.
Winners’ names were drawn at random for gift cards to Walmart and local restaurants. In addition, each student’s picture was posted outside the respective classrooms.
Front row: Mia Swanson, Kaylen Stewart, Alexis Brown, Levi Bumgardner, Emily Moore). Back row: (Brayden Smith, Hailee Saylor, Caylee Baker, Rebecca Caldwell). Not pictured: Caroline Wilson.
January
Mrs. Noe— Caroline Wilson
Mrs. Wilson—Levi Bumgardner
Mrs. Landis—Kaylen Stewart
Mrs. Howard—Alexis Brown
Ms. Johnson—Mia Swanson
Mrs. Soublo—Emily Moore
Mr. Doyle— Hailee Saylor
Mr. Belcher—Rebecca Caldwell
Mr. Tolliver—Caylee Baker
Ms. Boggs—Brayden Smith