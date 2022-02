Harlan Middle School Academic Team Wins Regional KY Gov. Cup; Harlan Middle School Academic Team Captures District 79 District Title

The Harlan Middle School Academic Team took top honors in the District 79 Kentucky Governor’s Cup competition recently held at Evarts Junior High.

Capturing 1st place in Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving the Green Dragons were overall winners with 64.5 points. Black Mountain was runner up with 28 points and (Evarts) secured 3rd place with 26.5.

The 2022 title marks the Green Dragons third consecutive district title and 17th in the last 20 years. Harlan is coached by Chris Day and Chris Howard.

The top five finishers in each subject area assessment will advance to the regional competition to be held at Harlan Middle School.

Math:

1st Sayed Damma (Harlan Middle)

2nd Ethan Lewis (Black Mountain)

3rd Aiden Stewart (Black Mountain)

4th Kenan Amro (Harlan Middle)

5th Grayson Grills (Evarts).

Science:

1st Sayed Daama (Harlan Middle)

2nd Aiden Stewart (Black Mountain)

3rd Kenan Amro (Harlan Middle)

4th Ethan Lewis (Black Mountain)

5th tie Blake Short (Black Mountain)

5th tie Riley Anglain, (Evarts)

Social Studies:

1st Bryson Eldridge (Evarts)

2nd Juliana Damaa (Harlan Middle)

3rd Connor Wilkinson, (Evarts)

4th Blake Short (Black Mountain)

4th Serenity Brock (Harlan Middle)

Language Arts:

1st Bryson Eldridge (Evarts)

2nd Selena Amro (Harlan Middle)

3rd Elisabeth Hensley (Harlan Middle)

4th Kaylie Pace (Black Mountain)

5th Addison Lemar (Harlan Middle)

Arts and Humanities:

1st Timothy Rouse (Harlan Middle)

2nd Juliana Damma (Harlan Middle)

3rd Jenna Nguyen (Harlan Middle)

4th Emilee Johnson (Evarts)

5th Kaydence Wynn (Black Mountain)

Composition:

1st Serenity Brock (Harlan Middle)

2nd Kaydence Wynn (Black Mountain)

3rd Jenna Nguyen (Harlan Middle)

4th Ryleigh Lawson (Black Mountain)

5th Terry McSwain (Black Mountain)

Quick Recall:

1st Harlan Middle

2nd Evarts

3rd Black Mountain

Future Problem Solving:

1st Harlan Middle

2nd Evarts