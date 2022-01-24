McLendon pours in 33 as Green Dragons down Paris

The Harlan Green Dragons hadn’t played in a week, but the wait didn’t bother junior guard Kaleb McLendon on Saturday as the Dragons rolled to an 85-68 win over Paris in the Dan Cummins Classic held at Scott County High School.

McLendon nailed eight of 13 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead four Dragons in double figures in scoring.

Twin brother Kyler McLendon made four 3’s and finished with 16 points. Jordan Akal and Jaedyn Gist scored 13 apiece for the Green Dragons. Will Austin scored eight and Nate Montanaro added two.

Junior forward Jayden Marks paced Paris with 17 points. Senior forward Kentarrion Downey scored 14 points and had a team-high six rebounds.

Sophomore guard Jakari Ransom tossed in 12 points. Malachi Ashford added nine points and five boards.

Harlan outrebounded the Grayhounds 37-23. Kaleb McLendon and Jaedyn Gist grabbed eight each for the Dragons. Will Austin added seven.

Kaleb McLendon hit three 3-pointers and Kyler McLendon added two as Harlan built a 19-12 lead after one quarter.

Kaleb McLendon connected on three more treys while Akal, Kyler McLendon and Gist each added two baskets as Harlan advantage swelled to 45-28 at halftime.

The Green Dragons outscored Paris 27-16 in the third quarter behind nine points from Kaleb McLendon. Harlan took a 72-44 lead into the final period.

Downey scored seven pointsParis outscored the Dragons 24-13 in the fourth quarter.

Akal dished out six assists and Gist had four for the Dragons. Harlan had 12 turnovers and Paris committed nine.

The Grayhounds outscored the Harlan bench 25-2. The Green Dragons had 20 second-chance points.

Harlan (13-6) will visit Bell County (14-3) on Tuesday in the second game of a girls/boys 52nd District doubleheader.

The Green Dragons will take on Campbellsville (12-7) in the All “A” Classic State Tournament at EKU’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the championship game.

If the Dragons lose on Thursday, they will travel to Middlesboro on Friday before playing host to Berea on Saturday in the “Doc” Gray Classic.