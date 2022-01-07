Beshear signs bill extending candidate filing deadline for primary election

On Thursday, Jan. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 172. This bill moves the deadline from Jan. 7 to Jan. 25.Candidates running for political offices in Kentucky will have a couple more weeks to file their paperwork. Candidates include those running for Congress, state legislature, and local government. This bill extends the filing deadline for the 2022 primary only.

The proposed redistricting maps were released earlier this week, meaning that some candidates wouldn’t know what seat they are running for following the previous deadline. The redistricting process for each state happens every 10 years, as required by the U.S. Constitution. Each state has to redraw their legislative and Congressional maps.

The new deadline will allow candidates to know the boundaries for the districts they represent. New maps have not yet been signed into law yet.