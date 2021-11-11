PHOTO: Harlan Elem. honored with sign

Published 2:02 pm Thursday, November 11, 2021

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

After a long COVID-19 delay, Harlan Elementary School staff gathered to unveil a sign commemorating the schools unmatched academic success on KY State Accountability Assessments. Of the more than 700 Kentucky elementary schools, Harlan Elementary was 1 of 37 to achieve a 5 Star Rating. The achievement placed Harlan Elementary School in the top five percent of all elementary schools in the state. The sign is located on KY 38 near Harlan Elementary School. It was erected shortly after onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delaying an unveiling ceremony until recently. (Photo submitted)

