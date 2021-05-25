Harlan Ind. offers 8-week summer enrichment program

The Harlan Independent School District is offering summer programming titled – Dragons Beyond the Bell, EXTREME! for students of all ages.

After more than a year of disrupted learning, students will engage in summer enrichment activities. According to Superintendent C.D. Morton, “The goal is not to just get through the summer, but to help give our students a much needed boost. By offering students extended support, research shows that substantial improvements can be made.”

After months of planning and collaboration, the district is utilizing current teachers and partnering with a wide range of educational partners to bring the most exciting summer of learning in the districts history to students and the community.

Morton stated the project could not have been accomplished without the support of many partners working together, “We have tried to leverage all of our resources and spared no expense in planning for the best experiences possible for students. This is a significant undertaking and we have worked hard to make sure this does not feel like a traditional “summer school” for students. Our partners have really gone above and beyond to create an extended opportunity for our families when they need it the most. Our normal summer offerings usually range from one to three weeks, guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education states that the most effective approach last five to six weeks to impact student achievement, this year students can get up to 8 weeks if they desire. If families want to take steps to catch up, then we are giving them to opportunities to reach that goal. When students are behind, like we know they are, the recovery process will take time.”

Highlights of the program include:

Up to 8 weeks of support and engagement.

Offerings for K3/K4 Preschool students, Elementary, Middle, and High School.

Challenger Learning Center will be on-site

Transportation and Meals provided each day.

STEM – Robotics, Drones, 3D Printing

ACT Boot Camps, Math, Reading, Science, Social Studies & More

Football, Basketball, Softball, Cheer Camps included

Information about the summer programing and registration links can be found at www.harlan-ind.k12.ky.us or http://bit.ly/DragonSummer21. The program is free to all students, including sports camps offered during this time. If you have questions about enrolling, please contact the school at 606-573-8700.