PRIDE Clean Up Month continues through May 1

By Dan Mosley, Harlan Co. Judge-Executive

April is PRIDE spring cleanup across eastern Kentucky!

This event wasn’t able to be held last year due to the pandemic, so we’re going all in this year to get our county as clean as possible by providing numerous ways for citizens to discard unwanted items and help rid our communities of litter.

Below is the remaining schedule and contact folks for each specific area in the county for the next couple of weeks.

Roll-off boxes will be available in the designated areas. Inmate work crews will be assisting with litter pickup at different times throughout the month county wide, thanks to Jailer BJ Burkhart for providing this service.

For information on how to dispose of items you cleanup around your property, contact the person below for the specific area you live in.

April 19-24: Harlan. PRIDE contact is Leslie Bledsoe at 606-573-4495.

April 19-24: Cawood, Cranks, Smith and Catrons Creek — Roll-off box located at junction of Hwy. 3001 and Ky. 1137 bottom of Cawood Hill. PRIDE contact is Lakis Mavinidis at 606-573-9423 or Jim Roddy at 606-273-6381.

April 26 through May 1: Loyall. PRIDE contact is Nickey Clark at 606-573-6396 or James Howard at 606-573-9545 or 606-273-1283.

April 26 through May 1: Wallins to Pathfork. PRIDE contact is the Harlan County Solid Waste Department at 606-573-7772 or James Howard at 606-573-9545 or 606-273-1283.

Let’s get Harlan County cleaned up!