March 22, 2021

Civil lawsuits for March 22, 2021

CIVIL LAWSUITS

  • Myra Veronica Ledford vs. Bobby W. Ledford – dissolution of marriage.
  • Sheila Smith vs. Food City, K-VA-T Stores – personal injury.
  • Jordan Trey Steele vs. Emily R. Long – custody.
  • Angela Robinson vs. Hugh Robinson, et al. – custody.
  • Justin P. Pettypiece vs. Cristy Pettypiece – dissolution of marriage.
  • Rachel Ann Howard vs. Jesse Ray Howard – domestic and family.
  • Sandra Kay Humphries vs. Thea Morgan Wright, et al. – domestic and family.
  • Appalachian Community Credit Union vs. Harvey Skidmore – contract dispute.
  • George Sizemore vs. 3M Company, et al. – personal injury.
  • U.S. National Bank Association vs. Gregory Bowman, et al. – foreclosure.
  • Jerry Jones, et al., vs. Mike Cox, et al. – personal injury.
  • Kelly Blevins vs. Nationstar Mortgage, a/k/a Mr. Cooper – property damage.
  • Onemain Financial Group, LLC. vs. Joshua Fuller – contract dispute.
  • Cavalry SPB I, LLC. vs. Cindy P. Hoskins – contract dispute.
  • Dent-A-Med Incorpation, et al., vs. Karl Dean Johnson – contract dispute.
  • Motion Industries Incorporation vs. JRL Coal Incorporation – contract dispute.
  • Jennifer Joanne Williamson vs. Darrell Williamson – dissolution of marriage.
  • Ally Bank vs. CIVIL, LLC – property rights.
  • Bonnie Lewis vs. Joey David Lewis – dissolution of marriage.
  • Laura Creech vs. Hayden Creech – dissolution of marriage.
  • Raygon Hendrix vs. Shane Lindsey – dissolution of marriage.
  • Brian Saylor vs. Heather Saylor – dissolution of marriage.
  • Midland Credit Management Incorporation vs. Patricia A. Caldwell – contract dispute.
  • Onemain Financial Group, LLC. vs. Shanda C. Middleton, et al. – contract dispute.
