Lee appointed ARH Vice President of Legal Affairs

From Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) announced today that attorney Christi Lee, Whitesburg. native, has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Legal Affairs for the multi-hospital healthcare system.

“Christi has been a dedicated member of our ARH legal team for many years now, and has always provided strong counsel and support of the ARH mission,” said ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman. “I look forward to continued excellent service from the Legal Affairs Department under her leadership.”

Lee received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, summa cum laude, from University of Kentucky, and her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Kentucky College of Law and brings over 13 years of legal experience to the VP position. For nearly seven years, Lee has served as Associate General Counsel for ARH, advising in all areas of risk and regulatory health law, employment law and hospital and physician practice acquisitions.

Prior to joining ARH, Lee was an associate with Littler Mendelson P.C. in Lexington where she advised in the areas of employee discipline, contracting, benefits, wages, overtime, workplace safety, privacy and preventing discrimination and harassment. She also practiced with Jackson Kelly PLLC in Lexington focusing on the areas of healthcare law, medical malpractice defense, and employment law. Lee has defended corporations in state and federal courts and on the administrative level against various claims.

“I am humbled and grateful to be part of Team ARH,” said Lee. “The opportunity to serve the region and people I love while practicing my profession is the highest honor.”