KITCHEN CORNER: A kabob meal from start to finish

By Ellen Cawood

Kitchen Corner

This week I’ve decided to go all out for you guys and share recipes for a meal start to finish. I’m talking appetizers, the main course, sides, and dessert. You’ll likely see a theme though because each recipe is on a kabob!

A couple of helpful hints—if the recipe is to be grilled, it is a good idea to soak your skewers in water before you begin to prevent them from burning. Second thing is make sure your kids and grandkids get involved with this. It can spark some creativity and it by no means has to be perfect!

A Kabob Meal from Start to Finish

Appetizer Ingredients

Cubed cheese

Black olives

Pepperoni

Pepperoncini

Cherry tomato

Appetizer Instructions

This part of the meal is the absolute easiest. Simply add the ingredients to the skewer in whatever order you please. Display on a serving tray and you’re done!

Main Dish Ingredients

Uncooked, raw, deshelled large shrimp

1 kielbasa sausage

1 red pepper

1 zucchini

1 squash

½ a stick of melted butter

Salt

Pepper

Main Dish Instructions

Heat the grill to medium high heat. Allow grill to be warming up while you assemble your kabobs. Chop your vegetables into ¼ inch thick slices. Assemble ingredients in any order you please. Melt butter and brush over top of kabobs generously. Add seasonings to your preference. Lay on rack perpendicular to grates. Cook on each side for 3-4 minutes. Remove from grill and you’re ready to eat.

Side Ingredients

Brussel sprouts

Bacon

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

Side instructions

Begin by putting the skewer through the end of a piece of bacon. Then add a Brussel sprout. Take the bacon around the back of the Brussel sprout and through the skewer once again. Add another Brussel sprout and continue this pattern until the skewer is full. Sprinkle the brown sugar on top of the kabobs once assembled. Grill on medium high heat for 10-15 minutes on each side or until bacon is cooked and Brussel sprouts are soft.

Dessert ingredients

Fruit of your choice

1 table spoon granulated sugar

Nutella

Dessert Instructions

Cut fruit into 1 inch pieces (in my opinion the best grilled fruits are peaches and pineapples.) Place on skewers in any order you like. Sprinkle with sugar once assembled. Scoop Nutella out of the jar and place into a grill safe pot. Grill Kabobs for 5 minutes on each side or until the fruit is warm throughout and begins to caramelize. While fruit is grilling, place the Nutella pot directly on the grill allowing it to warm up and melt. When it is time to remove from grill you can either drizzle the Nutella over the fruit or dip it right into it. Enjoy!

