Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Casey Saylor, 28, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 13. He was charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Candace Simpson, 32, of Middlesboro, was lodged in the detention center as a state inmate on July 14;

Joshua Baldwin, 26, of Totz, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 15. He was charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO;

Angela Robbins, 30, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 17. She was charged with two counts failure to appear;

Gerald Johnson, 49, of McRoberts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 17. He was charged with failure to appear;

Tonia Hill, 47, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 17. She was charged with a probation violation and alcohol intoxication in a public place;

Pete Rowe, 47, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 18. He was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument;

Thomas Turner, 30, of Loyall, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 19. He was charged with failure to wear seat belts;

Jesse Franks, 38, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on July 19. He was charged with third-degree burglary;

Michael Bennett, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 19. He was charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and three counts contempt of court;

Rusty Kelly, 30, of Closplint, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 19. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid;

Joshua Baldwin, 26, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 19. He was charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol), third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault (minor injury);

Ashley North, 25, of Loyall, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 19. She was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

James Starrett, 46, of Lejunior, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 20. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury);

Jeromey Smith, 47, of Smith, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 20. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended/revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid;

Jason Haynes, 39, of Baxter, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 20. He was charged with two counts failure to appear, second-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking (auto; between $500 and $10,000) and first-degree criminal mischief.

