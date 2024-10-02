Braves vs. Padres: Betting Preview for NL Wild Card Game 2 Published 9:24 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

On Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8:38 p.m. ET, Jurickson Profar’s San Diego Padres host Marcell Ozuna’s Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the Wild Card round at PETCO Park. The Padres currently lead the series 1-0.

The Padres, at -130, are favored in this contest, while the Braves are underdogs at +110. This game’s over/under has been set at 7. You can get +105 odds on the over and -125 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Padres Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -130

Padres -130 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +110

Braves +110 Over/Under: 7 runs (Over: +105, Under: -125)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (11-10) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed three hits in 8 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

He’s going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Fried will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 29 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.

Atlanta ranks ninth in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .243 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Atlanta ranks 15th in the majors with 704 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the first-best ERA (3.49) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.197 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

