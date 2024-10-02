How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NL Wild Card Game 2 Published 7:09 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The NL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the San Diego Padres play host to the Atlanta Braves. The Padres will look to clinch a berth in the NLDS when the game begins at 8:38 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Joe Musgrove will start for the Padres and Max Fried is set to start for the Braves.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.

Fueled by 501 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks ninth in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored 704 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has the first-best ERA (3.49) in the majors this season.

Atlanta strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers have a 1.197 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Fried (11-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander’s last start was on Friday, when he tossed 8 2/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He’s going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2024 Royals W 2-1 Home Reynaldo López Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals L 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Alec Marsh 9/30/2024 Mets L 8-7 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 9/30/2024 Mets W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Luis Severino 10/1/2024 Padres L 4-0 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Michael King 10/2/2024 Padres – Away Max Fried Joe Musgrove 10/3/2024 Padres – Away – Dylan Cease

