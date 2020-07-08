In Harlan, but where?
Perched high above the streets of Harlan, this massive stone eagle watches over citizens entering and leaving this particular building. This bird is located somewhere people come and go frequently, long after parchment carried by horseback was the only way to communicate. Answer to previous week: brick wall behind The Portal. (Emily Sargent | Harlan Enterprise)
