Published 10:39 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 9 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

Looking at the Week 9 Football Bowl Subdivision slate, we have the over/under for the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup as the best bet on the board. Keep reading for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay possibilities.

See insights and computer predictions for that matchup and more in the article below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Miami (FL) +1.5 vs. Florida State

  • Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Miami (FL) Hurricanes
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Miami (FL) by 30.8 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Michigan State +21.5 vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Michigan by 0.3 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: BTN

Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Oklahoma

  • Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 23.1 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Pick: Kansas State -7 vs. Kansas

  • Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Kansas State by 22.2 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Oct. 26

Pick: Wisconsin +6.5 vs. Penn State

  • Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Wisconsin by 2.3 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

