Pelicans vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 3

Published 5:38 am Monday, October 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

The New Orleans Pelicans have a contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDS-SE(ATL).

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDS-SE(ATL)
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center
  • Favorite:

Pelicans vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Pelicans Hawks
115.1 Points Avg. 118.3
110.7 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5
48.6% Field Goal % 46.5%
38.3% Three Point % 36.4%

Pelicans’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Dejounte Murray put up 22.5 points per game last season while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
  • CJ McCollum was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.6 per game.
  • Murray averaged 1.4 steals per game. Herbert Jones collected 0.8 blocks a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young contributed 25.7 points per game last season while also adding 10.8 assists.
  • Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic made three threes per game a season ago.
  • Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals per game. Capela collected 1.5 blocks a contest.

Pelicans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/25 Trail Blazers Away
10/27 Trail Blazers Away
10/29 Warriors Away
10/30 Warriors Away
11/1 Pacers Home
11/3 Hawks Home
11/4 Trail Blazers Home
11/6 Cavaliers Home
11/8 Magic Away
11/11 Nets Home
11/13 Thunder Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/25 Hornets Home
10/27 Thunder Away
10/28 Wizards Home
10/30 Wizards Away
11/1 Kings Home
11/3 Pelicans Away
11/4 Celtics Home
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away

