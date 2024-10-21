Pelicans vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 3
Published 5:38 am Monday, October 21, 2024
The New Orleans Pelicans have a contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDS-SE(ATL).
Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDS-SE(ATL)
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Favorite: –
Pelicans vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats
|Pelicans
|Hawks
|115.1
|Points Avg.
|118.3
|110.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.5
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|38.3%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
Pelicans’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Dejounte Murray put up 22.5 points per game last season while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
- CJ McCollum was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.6 per game.
- Murray averaged 1.4 steals per game. Herbert Jones collected 0.8 blocks a contest.
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young contributed 25.7 points per game last season while also adding 10.8 assists.
- Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic made three threes per game a season ago.
- Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals per game. Capela collected 1.5 blocks a contest.
Pelicans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/25
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|10/27
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|10/29
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|10/30
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/4
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|11/11
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/13
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/25
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/27
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/3
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
