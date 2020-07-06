Local birth announcements

Note: All names are listed as they appear on the newborn information form.

The following births have been submitted by Harlan ARH:

Lexi Sullivan

Matthew Sullivan and Robin Shepherd, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 3-ounce daughter born on April 26, 2020.

She has been named Lexi Rayne.

Her grandparents are Duken Sullivan, Sherry Sullivan and Rita Bell, all of Harlan.

Samuel Baker

Dalton and Lindsay Baker, of Harlan, are the parents of a 9-pound, 11-ounce son born on May 5, 2020.

He has been named Samuel Lee Wayne.

His grandparents are Jeff and Joy Branson, of Harlan, and Terry and Tammy Baker, of Cawood.

Charleigh Patterson

Ryan Patterson and Angela Estes, of Cawood, are the parents of a 7-pound daughter born on June 16, 2020.

She has been named Charleigh Marie.

Her grandparents are Peggy Garret and Paul Estes, both of Lenarue, and Jennifer and John Patterson, of Cawood.

Grayson King

Billy and Cristy King, of Ages, are the parents of a 6-pound, 3-ounce son born on June 13, 2020.

He has been named Grayson Brady.

His grandparents are Dallas Myers and Tammy Myers, both of Baxter, Billy Joe King, of Kinver, and Jerry Freeman and Alda Freeman, of Harlan.

Graceylynn Lamb

Douglas and April Lamb, of Harlan, are the parents of a 5-pound, 11-ounce daughter born on June 11, 2020.

She has been named Graceylynn Willow.

Her grandparents are Loretta Gilley and Robert Gilley, both of Evarts, and Alpha Lamb and Carr Lamb, also of Evarts.

Addison Saylor

Keith and Kaitlyn Saylor, of Wallins, are the parents of a 8-pound, 2-ounce daughter born on June 9, 2020.

She has been named Addison Brooke.

Her grandparents are Charles Saylor and Cheryl Thorne, both of Wallins.

Maddox Rogers

Shane and Alexis Rogers, of Baxter, are the parents of a 7-pound, 7-ounce son born on May 3, 2020.

He has been named Maddox Ridge.

His grandparents are Amanda Thomas, of Cawood, and Cindy Randall, of Greenfield, Tenn.

Hunter Muncy

Thomas and Brittney Muncy, of Cawood, are the parents of a 6-pound, 15-ounce son born on April 28, 2020.

He has been named Hunter Keith Allen.

His grandparents are Shellie and Kendal Hatmaker, of Jonesville, Vir., and Tomasena Farmer, of Gulston.

Cameron Fultz

Luke and Elaina Fultz, of Harlan, are the parents of a 8-pound, 7-ounce son born on April 7, 2020.

He has been named Cameron Oakley.

Callie Maggard

Oscar Maggard Jr. and Lora Gregory, of Harlan, are the parents of a 6-pound, 12-ounce daughter born on April 6, 2020.

She has been named Callie Shalene.

Her grandparents are Anita Greogry and David Gregory Sr., both of Wallins, and Brenda Joyce Maggard and Oscar Maggard Sr., of Harlan.

Easton Whitehead

Andrew and Victoria Whitehead, of Baxter, are the parents of a 7-pound, 5-ounce son born on Feb. 12, 2020.

He has been named Easton Jace.

His grandparents are Bill and Leann Nantz, of Bledsoe, Melissa Perkins and Randall Eldridge, of Baxter, and Terry and Debbie Whitehead, of Bledsoe.

Lillee Wilson

Jeffery Wilson and Adrea Partin, of Pineville, are the parents of a 6-pound, 4-ounce daughter born on Feb. 25, 2020.

She has been named Lillee Aviana Marie.