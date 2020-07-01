Busroe appointed to Home Federal Bank board

Home Federal Bank recently welcomed Harlan County Attorney Fred Busroe to its board of directors.

Busroe said he is honored to be a member of the board tied to Home Federal Bank, which is celebrating its 100th year of service to southeastern Kentucky and eastern Tennessee.

“The Cook family has provided a constant commitment to good, solid banking practices that have fostered growth, while remaining ever mindful of the needs of the local communities, from the very beginning,” he said.

“I am committed to continuing the economic footprint that Home Federal has invested a lifetime of hard work and innovation to establish. I think I possess a unique perspective into the integrity of the bank gleaned from being a customer my entire personal and professional life.”

Busroe said he is excited to work with a “diverse group of leadership that continues to build on a solid foundation that emphasizes community partnerships and supports economic stability even in volatile periods.”

Alex Cook, president and chief executive officer of Home Federal Bank, said he and his colleagues are pleased to welcome Busroe to their family.

“Fred brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and commitment to the communities we have served since 1920. He has not only been a great resource, but he has been a friend for nearly 30 years,” Cook said.

A Harlan County native, Busroe graduated from the University of Kentucky’s College of Business and College of Law.

After serving as a law clerk for Eugene E. Siler, Busroe has practiced law in Harlan for 30 years. He was first elected Harlan County attorney in 1998 and has been re-elected five times and continues in that position.

Busroe is a member of the Harlan County Bar Association, the Kentucky Bar Association and the Kentucky County Attorneys Association.

He is a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and has been married to Donell, who is the owner and operator of Donnell’s Pharmacy, for 30 years. They have two children: Hannah, who is in her third year at the University of Pikeville School of Optometry, and Noah, a senior accounting major at the University of Kentucky.