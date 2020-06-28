One injured in Cumberland Manor shooting

A man is recovering following a shooting at an apartment complex in Cumberland on Friday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Cumberland Manor apartment complex on Mastin Drive.

The shooting is suspected to be the result of an argument between a group of men, one of whom was shot in the leg.

Tony Taylor was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.

KSP troopers are searching for individuals tied to the case but have yet to make any arrests.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.