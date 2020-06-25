Smith teen missing, search underway

A search is underway for a missing Harlan County teen after she reportedly walked away from her home in Smith.

Shayla Zunda, 14, was last seen shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday as she was walking toward Martins Fork along KY 987.

Zunda’s mother said she went to get her daughter something to drink when another sibling told her Zunda was halfway across another property.

The mother said some relatives were driving near her home when they saw Zunda and stopped to pick another family member up before trying to get her.

“As soon as they got here, it’s not even 30 seconds from where she was at, but as soon as they went up the road, she (Zunda) had completely vanished,” she said.

Zunda’s mother asked for her daughter to “just come home” if she were to see her family’s posts on social media and various news stations.

Zunda is a white female with red hair below the shoulders and is roughly 5 foot, 7 inches, and 146 pounds with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white T-shirt and black shoes.

The case is under investigation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Kevin Howard. Anyone with information about Zunda’s whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.