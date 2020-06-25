MCHC brings COVID-19 testing to locals

The Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) Harlan Medical Center is bringing COVID-19 testing to locals through the use of a testing van and some of their finest workers in health care. Harlan Countians can stop by the van across from the Harlan County Courthouse to be swabbed for the virus. A tentative schedule is in the works, with a hopeful release slated for next week. (Emily Sargent | Harlan Enterprise)