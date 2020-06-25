June 27, 2020

MCHC brings COVID-19 testing to locals

By Emily Sargent

Published 2:12 pm Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) Harlan Medical Center is bringing COVID-19 testing to locals through the use of a testing van and some of their finest workers in health care. Harlan Countians can stop by the van across from the Harlan County Courthouse to be swabbed for the virus. A tentative schedule is in the works, with a hopeful release slated for next week. (Emily Sargent | Harlan Enterprise)

