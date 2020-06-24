Harlan surpasses 2010 census self-response rate

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced the county has surpassed its 2010 census self-response rate of 32.6 percent by almost 8 percentage points, noting the current rate for the 2020 census falls at 40.4 percent.

“Our response rate is improving and we have moved up the rankings passed our friends in Bell and Wolfe Counties. We are still behind counties that touch us though including Letcher and Perry,” he said. “Please take just a few minutes to do this. Help a family member do theirs if you’ve already done yours. Call them and help them through the process. It’s so important that an accurate count is done and that’s where you come into play as well, just like in the fight against this coronavirus.”

Below are the current self-response rates for each city:

Benham: 44 percent

Cumberland: 41.8 percent

Evarts: 37.8 percent

Harlan: 53.7 percent

Loyall: 38.7 percent

Lynch: 37.1 percent

For help completing your 2020 census form, call Mosley’s office at 606-573-2600 to speak with Genese Brewer.