Slide repair on portion of KY 221 begins Tuesday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations start Tuesday, June 16, on a portion of KY 221 (mile point 21.77) in Harlan County.

The roadway will be closed Tuesday, June 16, through Thursday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.