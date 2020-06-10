Slice of serenity

At a time where chaos becomes more than normal, finding a time for tranquility is that much more of a necessity. Whether it’s finding peace while soaking in a hot bath in the comfort of your home or venturing a trail leading to the top of a waterfall like this one, where only the smallest trickle can be seen before its great descent, your place of calm and balance can be your rock in a time of uncertainty. (Emily Sargent | Harlan Enterprise)