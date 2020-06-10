In Harlan, but where?
Hanging out somewhere in downtown Harlan is a very large creature enjoying her favorite delicacy. Although this may not be a picture of the gorgeous girl herself, this little guy can be found just around the corner — literally. If you find the freakishly huge marsupial, be sure to check out her buddy too! Answer to previous week: Sassy Trash door. (Emily Sargent | Harlan Enterprise)
