Local music studio copes with COVID-19

From the Studio of Piano Fine Arts

Though COVID-19 has slowed our daily lives to a pace once known in only the most rural of communities, some businesses are finding ways to embrace current technologies in order to offer some amount of access.

A local business, the Studio of Piano Fine Arts, is doing just this.

Master instructor Ryland Pope has designed a curriculum and body of work that is easily and readily accessible to students and their families. As a result, students are able to continue their weekly lessons from afar by logging into Google Classroom. Their instructors then proceed with their lessons in much the same way as they are performed in person.

Both participants are able to see, hear and communicate with each other, both verbally and musically. An online library of performance videos and recordings produced by Pope allow students to access professional grade recordings that their instructors have made of their assigned works.

This is one avenue that helps make practice at home easier and more enjoyable.

“Keeping students engaged and motivated is always a singular task,” said Clara Atkins-Pope, another instructor at the studio. “We miss our students and want them to continue to have the enrichment and intellectual exercise that their music lessons bring to them. We have been very pleased with the ‘adventurous’ online acceptance that we’ve encountered by our families, and we look forward to making online instruction an integral part of our continued offerings.”

The Studio of Piano Fine Arts has just completed its spring term.

Students who opted not to participate in online lessons will have the opportunity to resume instruction as soon as Governor Andy Beshear releases options and dates for doing so in person.

The Studio of Piano Fine Arts is located on Howard Street, in Harlan. It was founded in 1980 by Clara Atkins-Pope. Its mission is to offer music lessons both private and group, to children and adults throughout the area. Find them on Facebook at Studio of Piano Fine Arts, Inc. or reach them by calling 606-573-4994.