Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Michael Bennett, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on April 28. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court;

Kevin Miracle, 42, of Pineville, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 28. He was charged with failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Silvia Chasteen, 45, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on April 29. She was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol);

Brianna Middleton, 31, of Smith, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 1. She was charged with operating on suspended/revoked license (DUI), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, registration/title requirements for vehicle not operational on highway, no registration receipt and no registration plates;

George Smith, 39, of Lynch, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on May 3. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle;

Billy Norton, 62, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 3. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Jessica Simon, 31, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 3. She was charged with a probation violation;

Andrew Dean, 18, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 3. He was charged with possession of marijuana and three counts second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor;

Robert Craig, 56, of Pathfork, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 4. He was charged with flagrant non-support.

