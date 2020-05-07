District approved for Emergency Meals-to-You program

The Harlan County School District has been approved for the Emergency Meals-to-You (eMTY) program – providing weekday breakfasts and lunches to students who were receiving those meals through the National School Lunch Program, but temporarily cannot receive school meals due to emergency school closures.

EMTY mails 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches every two weeks directly to the student’s home while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Brent Roark said the district just learned of the approval this morning.

As a result, beginning on May 28th, the last scheduled delivery of meals on buses by school and district staff, all meals will be delivered directly to students homes by the postal service, Fed Ex or UPS.

Roark said the school district wants to provide food and nutrition to our students, even during this time while school is closed for the pandemic.

The new program will provide meals at your doorstep for free. It is a partnership between our district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University.

All students enrolled in any Harlan County school are eligible to participate in the program.

When you sign up to get a Meals-to-You, every other week you’ll get a Meals-to-You box delivered to your home for each child 1-18 in your household.

Each box will include 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers — enough food for each kid for two weeks!

All foods are shelf stable, which means you don’t have to worry about them expiring anytime soon.

With Meals-to-You, kid-friendly meals are delivered free of charge directly to your door, so you don’t have to worry about:

Extra trips to the grocery store;

Extra money spent on food;

Extra time planning meals your kids will like.

If you aren’t home when the box is delivered, no worries. The boxes are packed for security, and because the food is shelf stable, you don’t have to worry about refrigerating the foods immediately.

If you will be unable to pick up your box(es) on a given day, be sure to have a neighbor or family get it.

This program does not affect any other existing benefits.

HOW DO YOU SIGN UP?

A short, easy application was distributed with meals on Monday and Tuesday. Please complete this form and return no later than Thursday. It is also available at schools or can be printed from the attachment.

If you have questions or would like more information, call School Food Service at 606-573-4330.