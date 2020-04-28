Mosley pushes for COVID-19 drive-through testing

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley recently announced efforts to bring a COVID-19 drive-through testing option to the county. Mosley said he feels the county needs the expanded testing capabilities since the resources are becoming more available.

“As has been well documented, testing for this virus has been a key issue. The state had tested approximately 30,000 people over a 7-week period prior to 10 days ago,” he said. “In the last 10 days, 18,000 people have been tested. I am working diligently to get a drive-thru testing option here in Harlan County for at least a few days.”

Mosley said he has had a number of conversations with medical professionals, the local health department and the Harlan County Emergency Management team about the potential drive-through tests, but it “appears the state testing sites will be in areas where there are hot spots of cases.”

“I understand the state approach but feel we need expanded testing here also, now that more test kits are becoming available. This would not have been an option a month ago or even two weeks ago,” he said.

“At this time, we still have zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harlan County. We have received four additional negative results today (Monday), which is outstanding news and a blessing for those citizens who were patiently waiting. We have seven tests that are now pending.”

Mosley said 109 of 120 counties in Kentucky have confirmed cases and reiterated he strongly believes the virus has already made its way into the county.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 87 new cases on Monday in Kentucky, bringing the state total to 4,146. Beshear reported five additional deaths, bringing the state’s total of COVID-19 deaths to 213. He also announced that 1,521 have now recovered from COVID-19 that had tested positive. The United States death toll is now over 55,900, an increase of more than 1,300 deaths from Sunday.

“Thank you to each of you for your patience and understanding over the last month and a half. I am very thankful to live where we do, especially now, as we see a worldwide pandemic adversely impacting so many communities in a devastating and deadly way. I promise you, I want things to return to normal as bad as all of you do,” Mosley said.

Mosley said his typical work week is roughly a 50-hour week, but since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s been 65- to 70-hour weeks. He added many county employees are also “putting in” longer work weeks, which takes time away from their families.

“None of us are complaining about that. This is our job. I appreciate those who work around me daily to make sure Harlan County is taken care of.

“We’re ready for normalcy though, I assure you. It’s put a lot of good things on hold that our team has actively been working on for the betterment of Harlan County. This pandemic has changed so many things about our daily lives, my own life as well.”

Mosley said the Our Census/Team Kentucky/PPE trash trailer promotion that was started on April 7 was a success, with 146 participants who completed their 2020 Census, 20 #TeamKentucky donations totaling $745 and one PPE donation.

“If you don’t have a census form, don’t worry, you can complete this online or by phone. Our response rate in this county is going up,” he said. “It was 14 percent about four weeks ago, now we’re at 27.4 percent overall. The state self-response rate is currently 56.4 percent.”

Mosley said Harlan’s response rate is still behind other surrounding counties, including Bell, Letcher and Perry.

“It’s so important that an accurate count is done and that’s where you come into play as well, just like in the fight against this coronavirus. It’s very simple, I promise, it took me less than 10 minutes to do it online!”

Mosley listed the below self-response rates on Monday, showing each city in Harlan County:

Benham — 18.9 percent

Cumberland — 34.8 percent

Evarts — 18.8 percent

Harlan — 44.8 percent

Loyall –12.2 percent

Lynch — 23.7 percent

Visit 2020census.gov for more information or to complete your questionnaire online. You can also call 1- 844-330-2020 to complete your form over the phone.