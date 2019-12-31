Students of the Month

Photo courtesy of Jeff Phillips

Tamanna Sajnani, a junior at Harlan High School, is the Monticello Banking Company’s Student Citizen Award Recipient for December. Here, MBC Personal Banker II Kevin Cavins presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Sajnani. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The daughter of Dr. Kamlesh and Jyotika Sajnani, she is treasurer of the Future Business Leaders of America, historian of the Beta Club and member of the academic team. She has earned a 4.0 grade point average and has taken Advanced Placement World History and Advanced Placement U.S. History. She plays the violin. She is undecided on where she will attend college, but will pursue a degree in pre-medicine.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Phillips

Jaiden Belcher, a senior at Harlan County High School, is the Monticello Banking Company’s Student Citizen Award Recipient for December. Here, MBC Personal Banker II Kevin Cavins presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Belcher. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. She is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Gifted and Talented, Gear Up and Talent Search. She is a volunteer for the Harlan County Academic League. She has compiled a 4.0 grade point average and 30 dual credit college hours. She is the daughter of Bristol and Vanessa Belcher.

Special to the Enterprise