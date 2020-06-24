Thursday, July 16, 2020
NEWS

Daily positives skyrocket, 61 cases reported in July so far

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on July 14): We have received confirmation of an additional 10 cases in Harlan County, bringing the total to 86 positives recorded ...
NEWS

Mosley holding COVID-19 press conference

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley has scheduled a press conference at the Harlan County Courthouse for today (July 13) at 7 p.m. This is a ...
SPORTS

VAUGHT: Wildcats football forecast

By Jamie H. Vaught Contributing columnist For the last four years, the Kentucky Wildcats have played winning football on the field with a nice overall ...
SPORTS

Langley wins Harlan Invitational championship

A strong finish helped Jeremy Langley rally from four strokes back after the first day of play to win the annual Harlan Invitational at the ...
OPINION

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kentucky is better than recent events suggest

Dear editor: “Strange Fruit” is a song popularized by the late Billie Holiday in 1939. This song metaphorically describes the victim of lynching to a ...
