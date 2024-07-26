Harlan Independent Schools participate in lunch and breakfast program
Published 11:52 am Friday, July 26, 2024
Harlan Independent School will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. As part of this program , Sunshine School, Harlan Elementary, and Harlan Middle/ High school will offer healthy meals every school day at NO COST to the students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision for school year 2024-2025. Students will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee. For more information, you may call Emily Clem at 606-573-8700.