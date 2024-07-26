Cox calls Kroger Field underrated Published 8:00 am Friday, July 26, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky offensive lineman Marques Cox admitted that he was looking forward to playing Texas for the first time this season. Texas is coming into the SEC and UK will play at Texas on Nov. 23.

“That will be exciting just with them coming into our conference and being new with everything that’s going on with the 12 teams (in the playoffs) this year,” Cox, a sixth-year player, said at SEC Media Days in Dallas last week. “Just everything new happening this year, that will probably be a pretty cool stadium to play in.”

Cox, a Northern Illinois transfer in his second year at UK, also believes Kroger Field is an “underrated stadium” in the SEC.

Email newsletter signup

“It gets loud. Kentucky fans care about Kentucky sports, period,” Cox said. “It’s a really underrated stadium, and it’s our home stadium. So I do say it’s a really great experience, a really fun experience to be with the Big Blue Nation and to be on Kroger Field.”

Cox also got to explain to SEC Media Days attendees why offensive linemen are often the “most enjoyable” players on the team to interview because they are unfiltered.

“We like to have fun. We got the most gruesome job, but at the same time it don’t get that much shine or anything like that unless one of our teammates gives us a shout-out,” Cox joked. “Shout-out to my teammates for giving us a shout-out.

“We’re unfiltered. We love having fun. It’s a great time when you’re around O-linemen. That’s the best way I can explain it.”