Jackson continues home run streak as Lady Dragons pound Knox Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Staff Report

Harlan junior catcher Addison Jackson continued her home run streak, clearing the fence for the fifth straight game as the Lady Dragons rolled to a 19-4 win in three innings Tuesday over visiting Knox Central.

Jackson drove in two runs with her eighth homer of the season. Ella Lisenbee drove in five runs with a triple and two doubles. Jordyn Smith added three RBI with a double and single. Ella Farley had two doubles. Rhileigh Estes and Ava Nunez added one single each.

Mallory McNiel gave up four runs (two earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks to earn the win in the circle.

Junior catcher Addison Jackson continued her home run onslaught as Harlan lost two of three on Saturday in the Sports Den Classic, falling 12-4 to Perry Central and 9-1 to Pike Central before closing with an 11-7 victory over Leslie County.

Jackson drove in three runs as she hit her first homer of the day against Perry Central. Ella Lisenbee singled twice. Gracie Hensley, Rhileigh Estes and Jordyn Smith added one single each.

Mallory McNiel suffered the loss as she gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. Smith allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Jackson had the only hit against Pike Central with her home run.

McNiel gave up seven runs on six hits in three innings. Smith allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in 1 2/3 innings.