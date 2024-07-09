Malcolm Wayne Stout 1947-2024 Published 10:29 am Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Malcolm “Wayne” Stout, 77, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. He attended Narrow Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Rutledge. He was born in High Splint, KY. Wayne operated machinery for many years at Eastover Mining Co. and retired from Manalapan Mining Co. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid KY Wildcats basketball and Atlanta Braves baseball fan. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, and “papaw”. He is preceded in death by his wife of almost 57 years, Lesta Stout; son, Malcolm Wesley Stout; parents, Malcolm R. and Dorothy Stout; brothers, James D. and Bill Stout; and sister, Doris Kennedy. Wayne is survived by his granddaughter, Alexis (Dylan) Webb; grandchildren, Emma Claire Webb and Carson Webb; brother, Morris (Gladys) Stout; sister, Freda (John) Keith; and several nieces and nephews. The family would especially like to thank Wayne’s special friends Buck and Linda Thacker for all of their dedication and support. The family will receive friends from 6PM- 7PM on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Allen Funeral Home. A celebration of Life service will follow at 7PM, with Rev. Jay Sexton and Rev. Robert White officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children’s Ministry at Narrow Valley Missionary Baptist Church: 1670 Bowen Road, Rutledge, TN 37861. Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home