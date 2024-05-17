Katie Childers Hall, Age 69 Published 4:28 pm Friday, May 17, 2024

Katie Childers Hall, age 69, of London, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

She leaves behind three children, Richard Howard Jr. of London, KY, Daniel Hall of Berea, KY, Kristen Hall & husband Robert of London, KY; three siblings, twin sister Susan Childers King of Hoyleton, IL, Priscilla Odhner & husband Roy of Alvarado, TX, Clark Helton & wife Ollie Sue of Pennington Gap, VA; her niece Melody Clutts & husband David of Evarts, KY; two grandchildren, Layla Stephens, Skylar Stephens; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Hall; her mother, Myrtle Helton; her grandmother Iona Tackett; her grandfather Harvey Tackett; her daughter, Brenda Susan Smith; her sister, Beth Helton Tompkins; her sister Shirley Childers; her sister Ruth Ann Childers; her brother Eddie Childers; her granddaughter, Amelya Stephens.

Katie dedicated many years of her life as a cashier, serving her customers with a warm smile and kind heart. She enjoyed her job cooking at Food Land. Outside of work, she found immense joy in nature. She was an avid swimmer and gardener, finding solace and happiness in the outdoors. Katie cherished the simple moments, whether it was tending to her garden or soaking in the sunlight.

In her leisure time, Katie was known for her love of soap operas and reading, which brought her entertainment and relaxation. She also had a passion for shopping, always finding delight in discovering new treasures. Katie’s infectious spirit for life was evident in her desire to have fun and enjoy every moment.

Katie was a member of the Living Waters House of Prayer, where she found comfort and community. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and kindness.

Katie will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who remember her for her strong yet gentle spirit and unwavering positivity and strength.

The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home in London, KY with the arrangements.