What’s Goin’ On

If your event has been cancelled because of the COVID-19, contact Emily Sargent for changes at emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net.

JULY 28

— An expungement clinic hosted by the Harlan County Fiscal Court will take place July 28 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for those wishing to learn more about the expungement process and receive assistance from community resources. Because of COVID-19, participants must make an appointment to attend one of the two sessions, which are each limited to 20 people. All participants must wear a mask and socially distance themselves. Call Judge-Executive Dan Mosley’s office for more information or to schedule your appointment at 606-573-2600.

MONDAYS

— Celebrate Recovery United Harlan meetings at Harlan Baptist Church are canceled until further notice. There will be livestream lessons on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. You must first ‘like’ the Facebook page (CRUnitedHarlan) to watch the broadcast. Contact Lauren Hendrickson with questions at 606-273-8681. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step program of recovery for people who struggle with any hurts, habits or hang-ups.

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

— The Harlan County Humane Society will host Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. $20 plays all games. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

THURSDAYS

— Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

FRIDAYS

— Harlan Christian Church is hosting drive-in movies every Friday night in June and July in the parking lot of Southern Wholesale. Movies begin roughly at 9 p.m. and free concessions will be served. Tune your radio to 89.1 when you pull in. Contact Pastor Chris Wheeler for questions at 606-505-4002. Upcoming movies: Doolittle (July 24) and Frozen 2 (July 31).

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS

— With Love from Harlan, a local nonprofit organization, is now providing weekend meals (except the last Sunday of each month) at Christ Church in Harlan, located across from Harlan High School. Meals are served from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

— Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact David Gross at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

— The Harlan County High School-based Decision-making Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 p.m. in the HCHS Media Center.

— The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single- and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area, which includes Harlan, Bell, Whitley and Knox counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire — often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

— Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5 to 6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.