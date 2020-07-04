Harlan County arrest records
The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:
- Millard Tackett, 23, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 23. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury);
- Timothy Combs, 38, of Putney, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 24. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
- Kimmy Fluker, 38, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 24. She was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing;
- Maurice Long, 41, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 25. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (between $500 and $10,000) and growing marijuana (5 or more plants);
- Joseph Farmer, 36, of Cranks, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 26. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) and third-degree terroristic threatening;
- Patricia Davidson, 27, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 27. She was charged with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
- Cody Pace, 25, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 27. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), third-degree criminal mischief, contempt of court and a probation violation;
- Alex Jenkins, 26, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 28. He was charged with failure to appear;
- Donnie Pace, 33, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 29. He was charged as a fugitive (warrant required) with failure to appear;
- Teresa Clem, 50, of Loyall, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 29. She was charged with contempt of court, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended/revoked license and reckless;
- Michael Lunsford, 26, of Loyall, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on June 30. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking ($500).
The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”
