Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Millard Tackett, 23, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 23. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury);

Timothy Combs, 38, of Putney, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 24. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Kimmy Fluker, 38, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 24. She was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing;

Maurice Long, 41, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 25. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (between $500 and $10,000) and growing marijuana (5 or more plants);

Joseph Farmer, 36, of Cranks, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 26. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) and third-degree terroristic threatening;

Patricia Davidson, 27, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 27. She was charged with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Cody Pace, 25, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 27. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), third-degree criminal mischief, contempt of court and a probation violation;

Alex Jenkins, 26, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 28. He was charged with failure to appear;

Donnie Pace, 33, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 29. He was charged as a fugitive (warrant required) with failure to appear;

Teresa Clem, 50, of Loyall, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 29. She was charged with contempt of court, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended/revoked license and reckless;