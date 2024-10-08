Vikings, Chiefs, Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Published 7:19 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Searching for an up-to-date view of the NFL and how each team measures up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

5-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 23-17 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

5-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475

+475 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 26-13 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

3-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 36-30 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

4-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 34-13 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

2-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 26-13 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

3-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 34-18 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 10-7

3-2 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2800

+2800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 36-30 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Panthers

@ Panthers Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

2-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500

+1500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 33-16 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

3-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 24-19 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

3-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Raiders

@ Raiders Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

3-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +750

+750 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 41-38 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 9-8

2-2 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 17-10 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Houston Texans

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 11-6

4-1 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-2 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-1 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 42-29 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. New York Jets

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 11-6

2-3 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 23-17 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

3-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 8-9

2-3 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +750

+750 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 24-23 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-10

3-2 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 36-10 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 10-7

2-3 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 24-23 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. New York Giants

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-12

2-3 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 29-20 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-2 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 29-20 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-10

2-3 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 37-34 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-13

1-4 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 41-38 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-12

1-4 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 24-19 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

26. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 5-12

1-3 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 31-12 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-3 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 34-18 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-4 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 34-13 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. New England Patriots

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-14

1-4 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 15-10 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-4 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 37-34 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-4 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 36-10 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-3 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 15-10 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.