Published 7:19 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

Vikings, Chiefs, Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

Searching for an up-to-date view of the NFL and how each team measures up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 23-17 vs Jets

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

2. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 26-13 vs Saints

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 36-30 vs Falcons

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Saints
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Washington Commanders

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 34-13 vs Browns

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Ravens
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 26-13 vs Chiefs

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Buccaneers
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Denver Broncos

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 34-18 vs Raiders

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Chargers
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: W 36-30 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Panthers
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 33-16 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Browns
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 24-19 vs Rams

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Cardinals
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: L 20-17 vs Cowboys

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Raiders
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +750
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 41-38 vs Bengals

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Commanders
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 17-10 vs Chiefs

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Broncos
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Houston Texans

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: W 23-20 vs Bills

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Patriots
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 20-17 vs Steelers

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Lions
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Detroit Lions

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 42-29 vs Seahawks

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Cowboys
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. New York Jets

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 23-17 vs Vikings

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Bills
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 23-20 vs Texans

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Jets
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +750
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 24-23 vs Cardinals

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Seahawks
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Chicago Bears

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-10
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 36-10 vs Panthers

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Jaguars
  • Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 24-23 vs 49ers

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Packers
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. New York Giants

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 29-20 vs Seahawks

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Bengals
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 29-20 vs Giants

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: 49ers
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-10
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 37-34 vs Jaguars

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Titans
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 41-38 vs Ravens

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Giants
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 24-19 vs Packers

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

26. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 31-12 vs Dolphins

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Colts
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: L 34-18 vs Broncos

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Steelers
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: L 34-13 vs Commanders

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Eagles
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. New England Patriots

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: L 15-10 vs Dolphins

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Texans
  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: W 37-34 vs Colts

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Bears
  • Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 36-10 vs Bears

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Falcons
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: W 15-10 vs Patriots

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

