What’s Goin’ On

The Harlan Enterprise will publish local events in the community calendar free of charge as space allows. We do not accept submissions called in via phone. All submissions should be emailed to emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net or dropped off at our office, 211 E Central Street, Suite 102, Harlan. Submissions should be received no later than four business days prior to the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days prior to the event. Announcements are also available at harlanenterprise.net.

If your event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, please let us know so we can make changes to this calendar. Contact Emily Sargent for changes at emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net.

There will be no Harlan Public Library Bookmobile runs until proper repairs are made to the vehicle. The Enterprise will post an updated schedule when the Bookmobile is up and running again.

JUNE/JULY

If you have a child in kindergarten through 12th grade and are looking for some fun summer activities, sign your child up for FREE Boys & Girls Club Day Camp-to-Go kits! Each week, your child will receive a pack of activities, art supplies and food items to complete all activities we will be doing virtually through our club Facebook page and Youtube Channels. If you do not have internet access, your child can still complete all activities as detailed instructions will be included.

For more information, call the Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club at 606-573-0960 or “like” one of our Facebook pages and send us a message to get a fillable application emailed to you (Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Clubs of Harlan County, Union College Boys & Girls Club or Harlan Independent 21 CCLC Teen Club).

JUNE 10

Anyone interested in playing golf for Harlan County High School during the 2020 season will meet at the Sleepy Hollow club house in Cumberland on June 10th at 5 p.m. You must be in the seventh grade and up for the 2020-21 school year to participate.

Important information concerning the upcoming season will be discussed and mandatory forms will be given out. CDC guidelines for numbers of people allowed and social distancing will be followed.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact coach Greg Lewis via email at greg.lewis@harlan.kyschools.us or by phone at 606-273-4693.

JUNE 11

The Harlan County High School SBDM Council will have a regular scheduled meeting on June 11 at 3:45 p.m. in the HCHS auditorium.

JUNE 12 & 19

Nominations are being accepted for a parent representative to serve on the Harlan County High School Site-Based Decision Making Council.

If you would like to nominate a candidate, obtain a form at the school or print one from the Harlan County Public School District’s Facebook page. It must be completed and returned to HCHS by June 12 at 3 p.m. Please reference the form for additional information concerning nominations and qualifications.

Elections will be held at Harlan County High School on Friday, June 19, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For questions, contact Cathy York at the Harlan County High School Youth Service Center by calling 606-573-3006.

JUNE 16

Beginning June 16, the Harlan County High School dance team will publish a tryout video on youtube.com. Tryouts will be virtual by submitting a video of the tryout dance. Details will follow nearing June 16.

MONDAYS

Celebrate Recovery United Harlan meetings at Harlan Baptist Church are canceled until further notice. Please join us for livestream lessons on our Facebook page Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. You must first ‘like’ our Facebook page (CRUnitedHarlan) to watch the broadcast. Contact Lauren Hendrickson with questions at 606-273-8681.

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step program of recovery for people who struggle with any hurts, habits or hang-ups. We do recover!

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

The Harlan County Humane Society will host Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. — $20 plays all games. All proceeds benefit the humane society.

THURSDAYS

Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1 and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS

With Love from Harlan, a local nonprofit organization, is now providing weekend meals (except the last Sunday of each month) at Christ Church in Harlan, across from Harlan High School. Meals are served from 2-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

• • • • • •

Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact David Gross at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The Harlan County High School SBDM Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 p.m. in the HCHS Media Center.

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single- and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area, which includes Harlan, Bell, Whitley and Knox counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.