UK notebook: Noah to UK, Ullis to Arkansas Published 4:05 pm Thursday, May 9, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It didn’t take long for Trent Noah to commit to Kentucky.

Less than 24 hours after decommitting from South Carolina, the Harlan County standout made the decision on his college destination. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Noah has submitted his paperwork and will join the Wildcats. It was made official on Wednesday night by the school.

“Trent Noah is one of the elite shooters in this class,” Kentucky coach Mark Pope said. “He is a tough, hard-nosed player with a special physicality. As an eastern Kentucky native, Trent will bring a grit, toughness and determination to the program that is representative of this state. We’re looking forward to Trent joining this talented group.”

Email newsletter signup

He will join Lyon County standout and Kentucky Mr. Basketball Travis Perry on Pope’s first roster at Kentucky.

Noah, an All-State performer, led Harlan to the state finals last season. losing to Lyon County in the finale. The 6-foot-6 200-pound forward averaged 29.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He scored 3,707 points in his career, fifth on the state’s all-time list. He scored 35 points in the first round, 48 in the second round, 29 in the semifinals and 17 in the championship game loss to Lyon County in the Sweet Sixteen.

Noah has ties to Kentucky. His grandfather, Pesky Bryant, played football for the Wildcats from 1961-63 under Charlie Bradshaw.

Former Cat to become a Hoya

Former Kentucky forward Jordan Burks committed to Georgetown on Wednesday. Burks entered the transfer portal on April 19 after one season with the Wildcats.

“To Coach (John) Calipari, I want to say thank you for taking a chance on a young man out of Decatur, Alabama,” Burks said in a social media video. “Under your guidance, I learned so much about how to unleash all my potential and the true meaning of hard work and accountability. A bond was forged that I know will last a lifetime.

“For the last year, Lexington, Kentucky has been the place I called home. The community embraced me like I was their own and it meant so much to me. To my teammates, we are lifers no matter where our journeys lead. We all know it’s forever love.”

Ullis rejoins Cal

Former Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis, who spent the past two seasons as a student assistant on John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky, will reunite with his former coach and boss at Arkansas.