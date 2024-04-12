Harlan County District Court Reports Published 11:07 am Friday, April 12, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Britt Anglian, 43, second-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking — continued for arraignment.

Kristi Howard, 35, all-terrain vehicle violations, failure to comply with helmet law, license to be in possession — bench warrant.

Cody B. Shelton, 21, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charges, dismissed.

James Taylor Whitaker, 41, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — dismissed on proof.

Caleb Crider, 19, receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $1,000) — failed to appear for hearing.

James Ball, 46, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant.

Roderick Benson, 43, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), tampering with physical evidence, no operator’s/moped license — waived to grand jury (bond set at $5,000 at 10 percent).

Wesley Frey, 34, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant.

Marilyn Goldsberry, 53, of Wallins, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal trespassing, menacing — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Jennifer Davis, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — continued for arraignment.

Ricky D. Jones, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment April 15 at 9 a.m.

Breanna L. Smiley, truancy (student 18 but not yet 21) — continued for arraignment May 6.

Danny Cornett, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled April 15.

Candice Fee, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled May 7.

Cody Griffith, 28, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months, court costs waived). Ordered to obey all laws.

Marilyn M. Goldsberry, 53, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Alvin Johnson, 33, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — continued for arraignment.

Edward Jones, 45, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $40,000 at 10 percent).

Dana N. Howard, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — bench warrant.

Rikki N. Helton, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 7.

Tiffany Kincaid, 37, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months, court costs waived).

Vanessa L. Hodges, 49, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Feb. 11, 2025.

Marilyn Goldsberry, 53, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Tiffany Kincaid, 37, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months, court costs waived).

Ryan Spencer Peterson, 28, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Angela R. Huskey, 53, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

Anna Marie Trent, 47, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Samantha Foutch, 22, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Feb. 11, 2025.

Kristi Howard, 35, eight counts of cruelty to animals — bench warrant.

Tyler Plamp, 20, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — continued for arraignment.

Timothy Hawkins, 40, third-degree criminal mischief — dismissed.

Jack Brock, 77, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 16.

Angela R. Huskey, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed at the request of complaining party.

Randall Jason Jones, 44, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — dismissed on proof.

Kimberly L. Saylor, 54, tampering with physical evidence — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

Jack Brock, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled April 16 at 9 a.m.

Cody Griffith, 28, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — dismissed, at the request of complaining party.

Kimberly L. Saylor, 54, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree forgery — waived to grand jury.

Joseph Branham, 42, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Breanna L. Smiley, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — continued for arraignment May 6.

Albert D. Huskey, 57, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — dismissed at the request of complaining party.

Charles Brandon Sizemore, 42, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — continued for arraignment.

Jackie Lynn Polson, 49, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Jack Brock, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled April 16 at 9 a.m.

Jeffery Carson Widner, 66, careless driving, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

Brian Allen Short, 39, of Evarts,public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to five days in jail.

Tiffany Rose Kincaid, 37, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — pleaded guilty sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months, court costs waived). Ordered to stay off Cash Saver property.

April Jean McKnight, 36, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — bench warrant.

Joseph R. Branham, 42, failure to illuminated highlights, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

Bryson North, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), third-degree criminal mischief, giving officer false identifying information — continued for arraignment.