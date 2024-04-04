UK basketball notebook: Tshiebwe wins G-League Rookie of the Year Published 3:47 pm Thursday, April 4, 2024

Former Kentucky standout and College National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe’s first season in the professional ranks was a success.

Tshiebwe, who played for the G League Indiana Mad Ants, was named the league Rookie of the Year after he averaged 16.4 points and 16.1 rebounds per game for the Indiana Pacers’ affiliate this season. He also got in a few games for the Pacers, averaging 3 points and 2 rebounds in limited time.

“All glory to Jesus who is able to do more than we can think of or imagine according to his power that is in us,” Tshiebwe said in a social media post.

He set a franchise record for rebounds in a single season with 532 and led the league in double-doubles with 27 and had two games where he recorded at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

Trio shine at McDonald’s game

Three of Kentucky’s six future players competed in the McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday night in Chicago. Jayden Quaintance and Boogie Fland played for the East team, while Karter Knox was a member of the West squad. The East edged the West 88-86.

Fland was named Player of the Year at Archbishop Stepinac after leading the team to the Class 2A championship in New York. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and tallied 17 points in the McDonald’s showdown.

Quaintance had seven points and grabbed seven rebounds in the contest, while Knox had nine points.

Sheppard honored

Reed Sheppard was named College Freshman of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Sheppard averaged 12.5 points and scored in double figures 21 times.

Sheppard led the Wildcats with 148 assists and 82 steals, second in school history behind Rajon Rondo. He also was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and was second-team All-SEC.

Reeves part of 3-point event

Antonio Reeves will compete in the 3-point championship, part of the State Farm Slam Dunk and 3-point shooting contest, part of Final Four weekend.

Reeves will be matched against Oakland sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who made 10 3-pointers and scored 32 in the first-round upset of Kentucky in the NCAA tournament.

Reeves is the fifth Kentucky player to compete in the event. Gerald Fitch (2004), Scott Padgett (1999), Travis Ford (1994) and Davion Mintz (2022) also have competed in the 3-point event previously.